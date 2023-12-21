The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) welcome in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 249th.

The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 65.8 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, South Carolina Upstate is 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Carolina Upstate is scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (78.8) than away (67).

At home the Spartans are giving up 61.5 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than they are away (76.1).

South Carolina Upstate sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule