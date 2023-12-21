The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-15.5) 138.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-15.5) 140.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Davidson has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Wildcats games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

