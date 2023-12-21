The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -15.5 138.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate has played five games this season that have had more than 138.5 combined points scored.

South Carolina Upstate's games this year have had a 142.1-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina Upstate has won in two of the nine contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Spartans have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +725 odds on them winning this game.

South Carolina Upstate has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 4 50% 73.9 145.2 65.8 136.6 135.3 South Carolina Upstate 5 55.6% 71.3 145.2 70.8 136.6 143.8

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 65.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 5-3-0 0-0 4-4-0 South Carolina Upstate 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson South Carolina Upstate 7-8 Home Record 11-2 6-6 Away Record 4-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

