Thursday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) going head-to-head at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 60-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Spartans, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 65-63 loss to North Carolina Central in their most recent game on Monday.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 60, UNC Asheville 56

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

Against the Tennessee State Tigers on November 12, the Bulldogs secured their signature win of the season, a 53-38 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Asheville is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 335) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 349) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 352) on December 9

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 59.3 points per game to rank 285th in college basketball and are giving up 55.4 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

The Bulldogs are posting 67.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 55.2 points per contest.

UNC Asheville allows 47.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 61.8 away from home.

