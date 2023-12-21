The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) will face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 3 STL, 0.4 BLK Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

