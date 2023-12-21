The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs give up.

UNC Greensboro is 8-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

UNC Asheville is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.

The 59.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 5.5 more points than the Spartans give up (53.8).

When UNC Asheville puts up more than 53.8 points, it is 3-4.

When UNC Greensboro gives up fewer than 59.3 points, it is 8-0.

The Bulldogs are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.0% lower than the Spartans allow to opponents (36.2%).

The Spartans' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

UNC Asheville Schedule