Big South teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Presbyterian Blue Hose playing the Wright State Raiders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Longwood Lancers 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Wright State Raiders 5:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22 -

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!