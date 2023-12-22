Friday's game between the Clemson Tigers (7-5) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Tigers claimed a 70-54 win against Air Force.

Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 69, East Tennessee State 59

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

On December 7 versus the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23) in our computer rankings, the Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, an 80-64 victory at home.

The Tigers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 28th-most.

Clemson has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Duke (No. 23) on December 7

92-66 over UAPB (No. 154) on November 26

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 194) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 231) on November 12

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 292) on November 6

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Maddi Cluse: 8.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball while allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball) and have a +63 scoring differential overall.

