The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • In games Clemson shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 42nd.
  • The Tigers score 78.5 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 79.2 the Royals give up.
  • Clemson is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).
  • In home games, Clemson averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 South Carolina W 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU W 74-66 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

