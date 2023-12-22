The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Queens Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Clemson shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 42nd.

The Tigers score 78.5 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 79.2 the Royals give up.

Clemson is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).

In home games, Clemson averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule