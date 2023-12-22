How to Watch Clemson vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: ACCN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Clemson shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 42nd.
- The Tigers score 78.5 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 79.2 the Royals give up.
- Clemson is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).
- In home games, Clemson averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|W 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
