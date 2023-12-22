How to Watch the Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 59.1 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- East Tennessee State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
- Clemson's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Buccaneers give up (51.8).
- Clemson has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 51.8 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers give up.
- The Buccaneers' 39.0 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Tigers have given up.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Maddi Cluse: 8.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Duke
|W 80-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Georgia State
|L 78-72
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Air Force
|W 70-54
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|1/7/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
