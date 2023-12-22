The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 59.1 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

East Tennessee State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Clemson's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.

The Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Buccaneers give up (51.8).

Clemson has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 51.8 points.

East Tennessee State has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers give up.

The Buccaneers' 39.0 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Tigers have given up.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Maddi Cluse: 8.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule