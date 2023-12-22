Clemson vs. Queens December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (8-0) play the Queens Royals (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ACC Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Clemson vs. Queens Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. Queens Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|93rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|93rd
|119th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|323rd
|82nd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|35.8
|72nd
|241st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|15th
|10
|3pt Made
|9.6
|31st
|39th
|16.9
|Assists
|15.1
|88th
|29th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.