The Queens Royals (6-7) are heavy underdogs (by 21.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -21.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

In three of nine games this season, Clemson and its opponents have scored more than 155.5 points.

Clemson has had an average of 147.8 points in its games this season, 7.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Tigers have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson sports a 6-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark from Queens.

Clemson vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 3 33.3% 78.5 159.3 69.3 148.5 147.1 Queens 4 44.4% 80.8 159.3 79.2 148.5 151.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Tigers average only 0.7 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Royals allow (79.2).

When Clemson totals more than 79.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 6-3-0 0-1 6-3-0 Queens 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0

Clemson vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Queens 15-2 Home Record 8-5 5-6 Away Record 7-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.