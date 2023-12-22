The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas put up eight more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.6).

Georgetown has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game away from home.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.7 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.

In 2022-23, the Hoyas allowed 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76) than away (81.8).

Georgetown sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule