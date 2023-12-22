Friday's game that pits the Wright State Raiders (6-6) versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-5) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on December 22.

The Blue Hose head into this contest following a 92-51 loss to Eastern Washington on Thursday.

Presbyterian vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Presbyterian vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 67, Presbyterian 63

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

Against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25, the Blue Hose picked up their best win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.

Presbyterian has six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 212) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 329) on November 29

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 345) on December 15

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 349) on November 22

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 351) on December 6

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 54.1 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

11.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71) Mara Neira: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.9 points per game (278th in college basketball), and allow 61.2 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

The Blue Hose average 71.8 points per game at home, and 49.5 away.

Presbyterian is allowing fewer points at home (54.0 per game) than away (63.3).

