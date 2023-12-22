The Serie A has four matches on its Friday slate -- see below for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.

Bet on Olivier Giroud or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch Serie A games live all season long on Paramount+!

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+110)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 8

Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+140)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 3

Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+160)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 4

Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+170)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 4

4 Goals: 0

Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo (+170)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 7

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+180)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 5

Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+180)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 2

Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+180)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo (+210)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 4

Valentin Castellanos, Lazio (+220)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Mateo Retegui, Genoa CFC (+230)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 3

Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa CFC (+230)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 6

M'bala Nzola, ACF Fiorentina (+240)

Opponent: AC Monza

AC Monza Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+240)

Opponent: AC Monza

AC Monza Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 2

Samuel Chukwueze, AC Milan (+240)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Lazio @ Empoli FC 12:30 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Genoa CFC @ Sassuolo 12:30 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! ACF Fiorentina @ AC Monza 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! AC Milan @ Salernitana 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.