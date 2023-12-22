Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq FC square off in a Saudi League Soccer match in one of many exciting matchups on the soccer slate on Friday.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!