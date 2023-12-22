The Elon Phoenix (6-5) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SECN
South Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have made.
  • In games South Carolina shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Gamecocks are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 182nd.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Gamecocks average are the same as the Phoenix give up.
  • South Carolina is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five fewer points than it averaged in away games (68.3).
  • Defensively the Gamecocks played better at home last season, surrendering 69.1 points per game, compared to 77 away from home.
  • South Carolina averaged 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ East Carolina W 68-62 Minges Coliseum
12/16/2023 Charleston Southern W 73-69 Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon - Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M - Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena

