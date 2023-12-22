The Elon Phoenix (6-5) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have made.

In games South Carolina shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 182nd.

The 74.3 points per game the Gamecocks average are the same as the Phoenix give up.

South Carolina is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five fewer points than it averaged in away games (68.3).

Defensively the Gamecocks played better at home last season, surrendering 69.1 points per game, compared to 77 away from home.

South Carolina averaged 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule