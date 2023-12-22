How to Watch South Carolina vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (6-5) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
South Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have made.
- In games South Carolina shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 182nd.
- The 74.3 points per game the Gamecocks average are the same as the Phoenix give up.
- South Carolina is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five fewer points than it averaged in away games (68.3).
- Defensively the Gamecocks played better at home last season, surrendering 69.1 points per game, compared to 77 away from home.
- South Carolina averaged 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 68-62
|Minges Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 73-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
