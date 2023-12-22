South Carolina vs. Elon: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will host the Elon Phoenix (6-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Elon matchup in this article.
South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
South Carolina vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-17.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-17.5)
|147.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
South Carolina vs. Elon Betting Trends
- South Carolina has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Gamecocks' nine games have hit the over.
- Elon has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- The Phoenix and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of eight times this year.
South Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- South Carolina is 67th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), much higher than its computer rankings (76th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Gamecocks have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the start to +35000.
- The implied probability of South Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +35000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
