The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rock Hill High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 21

12:00 AM ET on December 21 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Boiling Springs High School at Hillcrest High School