The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) are favored by 9.5 points against the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Tallahassee, Florida
Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop has combined with its opponents to score more than 147.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Winthrop's outings this season have a 146.1-point average over/under, 1.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Winthrop has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Winthrop has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Winthrop has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 7 77.8% 77.2 154.9 74.6 143 152.7 Winthrop 4 36.4% 77.7 154.9 68.4 143 148.1

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The Eagles average only 3.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Seminoles give up (74.6).

Winthrop is 2-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-5-0 2-1 6-3-0 Winthrop 4-7-0 1-2 4-7-0

Winthrop vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Winthrop 5-11 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 4-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

