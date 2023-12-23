For bracketology insights around Charleston (SC) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 128

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

As far as its best win this season, Charleston (SC) defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road on December 2. The final score was 84-83. Jenna Annecchiarico was the leading scorer in the signature win over Coastal Carolina, putting up 27 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263/RPI) on December 11

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on December 21

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on November 20

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on November 17

84-64 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on December 19

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Cougars have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Charleston (SC) has the 11th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.

Charleston's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

