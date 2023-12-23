When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Citadel be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Citadel ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 279

Citadel's best wins

Citadel's best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in the RPI. Citadel brought home the 65-45 win on the road on December 19. Elijah Morgan recorded a team-best 19 points with three rebounds and three assists in the contest against Notre Dame.

Next best wins

67-61 over North Carolina Central (No. 192/RPI) on November 21

62-61 over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on November 20

85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 328/RPI) on December 2

81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 28

Citadel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

Citadel gets the 325th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 16 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Citadel's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Citadel's next game

Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles

Citadel Bulldogs vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

