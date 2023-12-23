The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the San Jose State Spartans in the Hawai'i Bowl as 7.5-point underdogs on December 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this game.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State statistical matchup

San Jose State Coastal Carolina 405.3 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.9 (45th) 354.7 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (65th) 186.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (70th) 219.1 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.8 (33rd) 8 (7th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (21st)

San Jose State leaders

In 12 games, Sam Pinckney has 64 catches for 904 yards (75.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 58 receptions for 740 yards (61.7 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Grayson McCall has passed for 1,919 yards (159.9 per game), completing 67.4% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, McCall has run for 48 yards and one TD.

Coastal Carolina leaders

In 12 games for the Spartans, Kairee Robinson has scampered for 1,124 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

In addition to the numbers he's posted in the ground attack, Robinson has 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Chevan Cordeiro has played 12 games in 2023, and he's aired it out for 2,549 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 62.3% completion percentage.

When he's not moving the ball through the air, Cordeiro has run for 213 yards (17.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Quali Conley has rushed for 809 yards (67.4 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns for the Spartans in 2023.

In the receiving game, Conley has caught 25 balls on 36 targets for 264 yards and zero touchdowns.

