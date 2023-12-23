The San Jose State Spartans and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play in the Hawai'i Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

San Jose State is putting up 33.3 points per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and ranks 62nd on defense with 25.8 points allowed per game. Coastal Carolina is putting up 422.9 total yards per game on offense this season (39th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 380.0 total yards per game (67th-ranked).

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina San Jose State 422.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (60th) 380.0 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.7 (44th) 156.1 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.2 (28th) 266.8 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.1 (73rd) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has recored 1,919 passing yards, or 159.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.4% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards (31.8 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 21 passes for 198 yards.

Ethan Vasko has run for 318 yards across 46 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney has racked up 904 receiving yards on 64 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jared Brown has put together a 740-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 58 passes on 81 targets.

Jameson Tucker's 32 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has 2,549 yards passing for San Jose State, completing 62.3% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 213 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 74 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kairee Robinson, has carried the ball 157 times for 1,124 yards (93.7 per game), scoring 18 times. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Quali Conley has collected 809 yards on 127 attempts, scoring eight times. He's grabbed 25 passes for 264 yards (22.0 per game), as well.

Nick Nash's leads his squad with 695 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 75 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 26.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Charles Ross' 23 grabs have yielded 300 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Jose State or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.