Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Hawai'i Bowl
In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the San Jose State Spartans are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-9.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-9.5)
|54.5
|-335
|+265
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- San Jose State has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
