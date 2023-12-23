Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
When the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Dmitry Orlov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- Orlov has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken three shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
- Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 1.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
