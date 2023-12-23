Hornets vs. Nuggets December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (7-13) square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and ALT.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, ALT
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward posts 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Mark Williams averages 12.7 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 rebounds per contest.
- P.J. Washington posts 13.9 points, 2.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 boards.
- Terry Rozier averages 22.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.4 points, 13 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 53.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Nuggets are getting 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Reggie Jackson is averaging 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Nuggets
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|121.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
