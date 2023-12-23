Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the New York Islanders. Is Jack Drury going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- Drury has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in two games against the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|8:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
