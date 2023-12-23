When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will South Carolina be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on South Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-0 0-0 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina's best wins

South Carolina picked up its best win of the season on December 10, when it defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-69. Kamilla Cardoso led the charge versus Utah, amassing 17 points. Next on the team was Te-Hina Paopao with 15 points.

Next best wins

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 9/RPI) on November 12

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 16/RPI) on December 3

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 6

93-62 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 26/RPI) on December 19

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 90/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 5-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

South Carolina has the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

South Carolina has to deal with the 23rd-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Gamecocks have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 18 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

South Carolina's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

East Carolina Pirates vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.