Can we count on UNC Asheville to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on UNC Asheville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 202

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville's best wins

On December 21 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in the RPI, UNC Asheville notched its signature win of the season, a 76-63 victory at a neutral site. That signature win against Appalachian State included a team-best 33 points from Josh Banks. Nicholas McMullen, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

77-67 over Western Kentucky (No. 150/RPI) on November 26

85-82 over Wofford (No. 194/RPI) on November 25

79-70 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on December 23

79-75 at home over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Bulldogs have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

UNC Asheville has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UNC Asheville has been handed the 131st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Asheville's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UAB Blazers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Asheville games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.