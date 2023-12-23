Saturday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) and the Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 83-78 based on our computer prediction, with UNC Asheville coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 23.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 83, Kennesaw State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-4.7)

UNC Asheville (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 160.4

UNC Asheville's record against the spread so far this season is 0-7-0, and Kennesaw State's is 6-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 8-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (50th in college basketball) and allow 74.1 per outing (260th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville pulls down 36.3 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball) compared to the 35.5 of its opponents.

UNC Asheville connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) while shooting 37% from beyond the arc (57th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 30.6%.

The Bulldogs' 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 104th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 183rd in college basketball.

UNC Asheville has won the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.2 (213th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (72nd in college basketball).

