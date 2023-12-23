The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 14th.
  • The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls give up.
  • UNC Asheville is 6-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.9).
  • The Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.9 in road games.
  • UNC Asheville drained 7.7 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% at home and 37.1% in away games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Auburn L 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State W 79-75 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State W 76-63 Tarlton Complex
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/3/2024 South Carolina Upstate - Kimmel Arena

