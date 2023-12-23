The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 14th.

The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls give up.

UNC Asheville is 6-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.9).

The Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.9 in road games.

UNC Asheville drained 7.7 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% at home and 37.1% in away games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule