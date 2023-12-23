The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-4.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Asheville (-3.5) 160.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

UNC Asheville has put together a 0-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Kennesaw State has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

A total of eight Owls games this season have gone over the point total.

