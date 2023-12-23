Saturday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) against Villanova. The two teams are expected to go over the 134.5 total.

Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Villanova -12.5

Villanova -12.5 Point Total: 134.5

Villanova vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+12.5)



DePaul (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Villanova is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to DePaul's 3-6-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Blue Demons' games have gone over. The two teams average 141.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by eight points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (48th in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Villanova averages rank 112th in the nation, and are 3.9 more than the 34.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Villanova makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 32.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 133rd in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 101st in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Villanova has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 9.3 (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (216th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (304th in college basketball), and allow 76.3 per outing (299th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It collects 31.7 rebounds per game, 346th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.8.

DePaul knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.3%.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by three per game, committing 13.8 (318th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (289th in college basketball).

