Can we expect Winthrop to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 297

Winthrop's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Winthrop defeated the San Jose State Spartans in a 56-49 win on November 25. Leonor Paisana, as the top scorer in the win over San Jose State, posted 14 points, while Jada Ryce was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 249/RPI) on December 14

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on November 18

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Winthrop has been given the 262nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Of the Eagles' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records north of .500.

Winthrop has 17 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Winthrop Eagles

Florida Gators vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 PM ET Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

