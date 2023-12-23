Can we expect Wofford to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 330

Wofford's best wins

Against the Virginia Cavaliers on December 16, Wofford notched its best win of the season, which was a 71-70 road victory. Rachael Rose, in that signature victory, tallied a team-best 21 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Maddie Heiss also played a part with 16 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 268/RPI) on November 14

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 325/RPI) on November 29

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 328/RPI) on November 11

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, the Terriers have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Wofford has been given the 282nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

In terms of the Terriers' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Wofford's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Wofford Terriers

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

