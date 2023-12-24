Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Patterson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 16, Patterson has 38 carries for 135 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has seven receptions (10 targets) for 31 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

No other running back is on the injury list for the Falcons.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 38 135 0 3.6 10 7 31 1

Patterson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 0 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 13 0 2 7 0 Week 12 Saints 8 43 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 11 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 5 -2 0 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.