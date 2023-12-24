When Darrell Demont Chark Jr. takes the field for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 16 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has 26 receptions (48 targets) for 363 yards and three scores, averaging 33 yards per game.

Chark has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 2 26 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 1 18 0

