Entering this week's action, the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Sunday, December 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

In their most recent outing, the Falcons were knocked off by the Carolina Panthers 9-7.

Last time out, the Colts won 30-13 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keith Smith FB Ankle Doubtful Kaleb McGary OT Knee Questionable Jake Matthews OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Pinion P NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Calais Campbell DL Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Back Questionable David Onyemata DL Ankle Questionable Chris Lindstrom OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Drew Dalman OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Zack Moss RB Forearm Out Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jack Anderson OG Illness Out Braden Smith OT Knee Out Segun Olubi LB Hip Out Matt Gay K Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Johnson DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons are averaging 327.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, giving up 311.7 yards per game.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in points allowed (311.7 points allowed per contest).

The Falcons rank 23rd in pass offense (200.8 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (199.5 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Atlanta is totaling 126.4 rushing yards per game offensively this season (ninth in NFL), and is surrendering 112.2 rushing yards per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Falcons have the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the league at -6, forcing 15 turnovers (24th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (21st in NFL).

Falcons vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)

Falcons (-2.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-145), Colts (+125)

Falcons (-145), Colts (+125) Total: 44.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.