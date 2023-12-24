Will Jonathan Mingo hit paydirt when the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has recorded 409 yards receiving (31.5 per game), hauling in 40 balls on 81 targets.

Mingo, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 12 @Titans 6 4 60 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 10 6 69 0 Week 14 @Saints 9 2 22 0 Week 15 Falcons 5 4 32 0

