Will Jonnu Smith get into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts play in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's 43 catches (on 57 targets) have netted him 521 yards (37.2 per game) and two TDs.

In two of 12 games this year, Smith has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jets 3 2 10 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 7 4 27 0 Week 15 @Panthers 2 2 61 0

