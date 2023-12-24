Which basketball team is on top of the MEAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

1. Norfolk State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

8-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 85-71 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

2. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 18-8

6-6 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: L 59-36 vs VCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Howard

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 11-17

2-11 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 58-49 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: American

American Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Coppin State

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-10 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 80-48 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-8 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: L 67-41 vs UCF

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

6. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-19

5-7 | 7-19 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: W 70-65 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Delaware State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-21

3-8 | 4-21 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 69-66 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. South Carolina State

Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-13 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 67-43 vs Furman

Next Game