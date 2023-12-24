When Stephen Sullivan suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 16 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sullivan will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has hauled in nine balls for 104 yards (14.9 per game) this year.

Having played seven games this season, Sullivan has not tallied a TD reception.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0

Rep Stephen Sullivan with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.