Should you wager on Taylor Heinicke hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Heinicke has rushed for 68 yards (22.7 per game) on nine carries.

Heinicke has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Taylor Heinicke Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 8 15 55 1 0 4 34 0

