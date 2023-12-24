Titans vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 16
Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (5-9) have 21 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Sunday, December 24 at Nissan Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
The Titans are coming off of a 19-16 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Seahawks took on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game, winning 20-17.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Knee
|Out
|Jack Gibbens
|LB
|Back
|Out
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Hip
|Out
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|Quad
|Out
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Back
|Out
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Arden Key
|OLB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Shin
|Questionable
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Will Levis
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|TK McLendon Jr.
|DE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Ribs
|Out
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Evan Brown
|C
|Illness
|Questionable
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Illness
|Out
|Julian Love
|S
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Out
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Heel
|Questionable
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Titans Season Insights
- From an offensive angle, the Titans are posting 293.7 total yards per game (26th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL on defense (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).
- From an offensive angle, the Titans are accumulating 18.4 points per game (26th-ranked). They rank 17th in the NFL defensively (21.5 points surrendered per game).
- The Titans are putting up 189.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 226.4 passing yards per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.
- From an offensive standpoint, Tennessee is generating 104.0 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks 17th in the NFL on defense (112.9 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- The Titans have accumulated 12 forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and committed 18 turnovers (14th in NFL) this season for a -6 turnover margin that ranks 23rd in the NFL.
Titans vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-175), Titans (+145)
- Total: 41.5 points
