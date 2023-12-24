With the Tennessee Titans playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Treylon Burks a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Burks has chipped in with 12 catches for 185 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 24 times.

Burks, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 62 0

