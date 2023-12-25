Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Mavericks on December 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks matchup at Footprint Center on Monday (starting at 10:30 PM ET).
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: -139)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: -164)
- The 31.5-point total set for Durant on Monday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).
- Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Durant has made 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|8.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +136)
- Monday's points prop for Devin Booker is 30.5. That's 2.8 more than his season average.
- He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.
- Booker has picked up 8.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's prop bet (8.5).
- He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.
Grayson Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- The 12.5-point over/under for Grayson Allen on Monday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Allen averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.
- Allen averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|36.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -122)
|10.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: -149)
- Monday's over/under for Doncic is 36.5 points, 3.6 more than his season average.
- He has collected 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
- Doncic has dished out 9.1 assists per game, which is 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.
- Doncic averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
- The 18.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.
- Hardaway's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
