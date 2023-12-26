The Charlotte Hornets, with Terry Rozier, face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 144-113 loss against the Pacers, Rozier tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Below, we break down Rozier's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.2 25.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists 6.5 7.1 8.2 PRA -- 34 37.3 PR -- 26.9 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Clippers

Rozier has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 13.1% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.2 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Clippers allow 112.7 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have given up 25.9 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 12.8 makes per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 38 22 5 8 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.