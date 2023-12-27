Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 27?
In the upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Brady Skjei to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Skjei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|21:43
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:30
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|20:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 6-1
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
