Clarendon County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Clarendon County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Clarendon County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberland High School at Scott's Branch High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Summerton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manning High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
